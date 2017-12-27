Harrogate hosts Stagecoach Christmas Spectacular

Talented performers from Stagecoach Performing Arts Harrogate were amongst hundreds of youngsters that dazzled local audiences in a ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ choir.

Pupils from Stagecoach Harrogate, alongside students from 13 Stagecoach schools nationwide exhibited their heavenly voices at the event at the Royal Hall in Harrogate.

The event featured a host of festive performances from all the Schools as the children lit up the stage. Harrogate rounded off the show with a harmonised performance of When Christmas Comes to Town, from the Christmas musical fantasy film The Polar Express. This was the final piece by a single School before all the children took to the stage for a rendition of Twelve Days of Christmas.

The Schools, whose children’s ages ranged from eight to 17 years old, came from as far afield as Newcastle and Cambridge to take part, much to the enjoyment of the audience, who even joined in with the singing of the final song. Stagecoach Harrogate prepared and rehearsed for the gala each Saturday for the ten weeks of term.

Principal of Stagecoach Performing Arts Harrogate, Celia Darby, said: “Our students love these gala events, from the opportunity to perform in front of large audiences to meeting students from other Stagecoach schools. Many strong friendships are formed, and these can last a lifetime. One of my youngest students told me this was the best experience ever, and I’m ecstatic to know that their hard work has paid off and was incredibly rewarding for them.

“Not only did the children love the gala, these events also give them a great sense of camaraderie, and helps them to build their confidence and creative courage for life. We’re delighted and proud of the students, and look forward to future events.”