Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2018: Last chance to nominate

With only a few days to go before the voting closes, organisers of the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Awards stress that the 'clock is ticking' if you want to nominate a person or business close to your heart in one of the 11 categories of the forthcoming awards.

They dressed as Easter bunnies and, like the white rabbit in Alice in Wonderland, urged people not to be late and not to leave your votes till the last minute.

Destination Harrogate, the association of the leading hotels of the town, launched the awards ten years ago .

They celebrate and reward outstanding individuals and teams who represent Harrogate as one of the country’s leading destinations for both business and leisure tourism.

David Ritson of Destination Harrogate, said: “Harrogate is a successful, vibrant, and desirable location in which to both live and work, and much of its success is due to the millions of pounds generated through tourism.

“To sustain the high level of service our visitors experience we need the very best people providing their very best day in and day out. These awards are recognition of that commitment and congratulate those people who set a benchmark across the town for others to emulate”.

Awards organiser Simon Cotton added: “The buzz surrounding Harrogate’s Hospitality & Tourism Awards is amazing and if people want to be involved at the most exciting stage, the night of the announcement of winners, then they need to be quick to get any last minute nominations in.”

Once the judges have made their decisions, an announcement will appear in this newspaper and online as to who has made the shortlist, and those lucky people will be invited to the gala dinner at the Royal Hall on June 4 for a Black Tie evening of glitz and glamour.

Vote either online at www.destinationharrogate.co.uk, or post an entry form at the Tourist Information Centre (TIC) on Crescent Gardens. You’ll find voting forms throughout the town in hotels, bars, restaurants, TIC, the library, and other public places.



Closing date for entries is strictly midnight on March 31.

To reserve your tickets for the gala dinner call Linda Bradley on 01423 858585.