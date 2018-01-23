Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2018: Chance to reward your hospitality hero

Nominations are now open for the tenth annual Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards.

Over 1,000 entries are expected to flood in over the coming weeks as business owners, managers and customers nominate their hospitality heroes for an award ahead of the glittering ceremony in Harrogate’s Royal Hall on June 4. Take a look at the categories below and CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Organisers David Ritson and Simon Cotton of Destination Harrogate this week welcomed Slingsby and Harrogate Christmas Market as respective sponsors for the Outstanding Customer Service and Ambassador categories.

Mr Ritson said: “We recognise that the hospitality industry changes over the years and we want to ensure our awards keep up to date with trends.

“This will be our tenth year arranging the awards and they have always been really well supported with nearly 1,000 nominations each year.

“Harrogate and district has a very popular festive season and bar scene and these changes recognise the importance they, and more importantly the people who work in that scene, represent”.

The Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2018 launched this week.

Mr Cotton added: “Both Slingsby and the Harrogate Christmas Market have become Harrogate brand institutions and they represent some of the best experiences Harrogate district has to offer.”

“The Ambassador category has been sponsored by Harrogate Chamber since the launch in 2009. Now with renewed support from Brian and Beryl Dunsby and their colleagues from Harrogate Christmas Market this award will be as exciting and well deserved as ever.”

Mr Ritson continued: “We are proud to welcome Slingsby Gin and Harrogate Christmas Market and they will join our other fantastic sponsors to present another glittering Hospitality & Tourism Awards.”

Marcus Black Co-Founder and Managing Director of Slingsby explained why they are so happy to be sponsoring the Outstanding Customer Service award.

He said: “The Slingsby name is synonymous with Harrogate and we recognise the value in both brands and their association with this industry. Hospitality businesses in Harrogate have a fantastic reputation for delivering a high quality service and product in the area and we believe that the individuals who deliver that experience deserve to be recognised with this award.

“Since 1571, when William Slingsby discovered the unique properties of the natural spring water from the Tewit Well in Harrogate, discerning individuals have sought out the picturesque Yorkshire town to restore body, mind and soul by relaxing, indulging and socialising. Slingsby did things differently, thought differently and had a vision that others considered to be extraordinary or even, a little odd; he epitomised the Spirit of Harrogate and we believe the winner of this category will truly stand out from their peers.”

Brian Dunsby OBE, Founder and Organiser of the Harrogate Christmas Market agreed “We are proud to be associated with the prestigious Ambassador award and are excited to join David and Simon as a sponsor.

“The most recent Harrogate Christmas Market was our sixth and undoubtedly the most successful since it started in 2012. The very attractive location on St Mary’s Walk at the bottom of Montpellier Hill, was filled with 200 varied stalls offering a wide range of Christmas gifts for house and home, friends and family, together with a variety of food and drink from all over Yorkshire.

"The estimated attendance over the four days was 75,000 visitors, including passengers on 145 coaches from all over the UK from Paisley in Scotland to Colwyn Bay in Wales, St Helens to King’s Lynn and even the South West.

“We believe that our event enhances the visitor experience of the district and, just like the winner of the Ambassador award will have done, has supported the reputation of Harrogate in the most positive light.”

Organised by Destination Harrogate, an association of nine leading hotels in the town, the awards celebrate and reward outstanding individuals and teams who truly represent Harrogate as one of the country’s leading destinations for both business and leisure tourism.

Finalists for each award will be invited to the awards gala dinner.

How to nominate

Support your favourite this year and nominate them before March 31.

All you have to do is complete the nomination form online at www.destinationharrogate.co.uk or fill-in a form which you’ll find across town in restaurants, hotels, bars and other public places.

These can be handed in at the tourist information centre on Crescent Gardens.

To attend the awards dinner and support your nominations visit the website for details, or call Linda Bradley on 01423 858585.