Homebuilder Redrow and landscaping company Viking Landscaping donated a total of £3,300 to Yorkshire based charity Zarach, which aims to end bed poverty in Yorkshire and across the UK.

As part of an ongoing partnership, Redrow made a pledge last September to Zarach’s ‘Every Head A Bed’ initiative, with the homebuilder donating funds with every new show home bedroom opened in Yorkshire.

The double donation – £1,650 from each company – was handed over to Zarach’s CEO Andy Peers at the launch of Redrow’s latest development, Kingsley Manor in Harrogate. The donation means Zarach’s partnership with Redrow has now generated nearly £10,000 of funding for the charity, which in real terms is over 60 bed bundles.

LtoR Mark Jackson from Viking Landscaping, Redrow's Steve Jackson and Andy Peers from Zarach

Zarach, which was started in 2017 by Leeds deputy head teacher Bex Wilson and officially founded as a charity in 2018, aims to support children and their families who are living in poverty.

The charity provides bed bundles, including a bed, bedding, pyjamas and hygiene products, to families in need, aiming to give every head a bed.

"We are committed to helping children affected by bed poverty,” said Andy Peers, CEO of Zarach.

“Our support helps ensure children living in poverty meet their basic needs, get a good night's sleep and have an equal opportunity at school.

The show home launch at Kingsley Manor, Harrogate

“Thanks to our partnerships with organisations like Redrow and other generous donations, we have been able to deliver around 5,000 bed bundles to children without beds.

The latest generous donations from Redrow and Viking Landscaping will help us to continue to support families in need and give every head a bed."

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Yorkshire, said: “We made a pledge last year to provide monetary support to this charity, providing funds for a bed bundle for every new show home bedroom we open.

The Zarach team works hard providing a much-needed service to children and families across Yorkshire.

“We’re very grateful to Andy for joining us for the launch of Kingsley Manor, to officially cut the ribbon on our new development, marking a new chapter in Harrogate and celebrating our continued partnership with Zarach.

“I’d also like to thank Mark Jackson from Viking Landscaping, one of our contractors at Kingsley Manor, for matching our donation on the day.

“We continue support and spread the word about this wonderful charity amongst our teams and residents - with every new home purchased in Redrow Yorkshire receiving a copy of Zarach’s bedtime book Zed Ted.”

Located off Kingsley Road, close to Harrogate town centre and The Stray, Kingsley Manor features a choice of three, four and five-bedroom styles.

The development will eventually feature 88 new homes for private sale, alongside 58 affordable homes, to meet strong demand in the local area.

The development will provide green space and two play areas, ensuring that new residents and the wider community can spend time in nature on their doorstep.

Cycle and footpaths link to neighbouring developments, local facilities and into the town centre.

For further information about Kingsley Manor visit www.redrow.co.uk/Kingsleymanor