Harrogate groups team up to tackle litter

The Great British Spring Clean, organised by Keep Britain Tidy and sponsored by Harrogate Water, is organising a mass litter pick.

Last year around 300,000 people took part, collecting millions of pieces of litter, transforming neighbourhoods and playing fields across Britain.

Nicky Cain, of Harrogate Water, said: “Everyone can help, even if you haven’t the time to join an organised litter pick. In just ten minutes, you can make a big difference by picking up litter on the way to work, or in your neighbourhood with friends and neighbours.”

Volunteers from Harrogate Water will be taking part in a litter pick in Harrogate on Friday, March 2 and everything that can be recycled will be recycled.