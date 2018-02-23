Harrogate groups team up to tackle litter

Litter picking
Litter picking
Share this article

The Great British Spring Clean, organised by Keep Britain Tidy and sponsored by Harrogate Water, is organising a mass litter pick.

Last year around 300,000 people took part, collecting millions of pieces of litter, transforming neighbourhoods and playing fields across Britain.

Nicky Cain, of Harrogate Water, said: “Everyone can help, even if you haven’t the time to join an organised litter pick. In just ten minutes, you can make a big difference by picking up litter on the way to work, or in your neighbourhood with friends and neighbours.”

Volunteers from Harrogate Water will be taking part in a litter pick in Harrogate on Friday, March 2 and everything that can be recycled will be recycled.