Harrogate Greggs are giving away free vegan sausage rolls

Their vegan sausage rolls have attracted huge attention since they launched in stores across the UK, and now Harrogate residents can get their hands on one for free...

Today only (Friday), Harrogate's Greggs stores are giving away a free vegan sausage roll, a cheese and onion bake or a standard meat sausage roll to customers who are on the Three mobile network.

A Greggs spokesperson said: "We are partnering with Three Mobile to give away a free Sausage Roll, Vegan Sausage Roll or Cheese and Onion Bake through their offers and rewards app, Wuntu. Three Mobile customers can keep an eye out for the offer going live by downloading the app via Google Play or App Store.

"The offer is available in all stores, with the exception of some franchise locations: MOTO FORECOURTS – MOTO Doncaster, Ferrybridge, Toddington North, Heston, Hilton Park, Lancaster, Southwaite, Trowell, Leigh Delm, Knutsford, Heton East, Frankley South, Donnington Park. Also excludes Compass Park Lane."