Harrogate gas leak: Supplies start to be restored following weekend disruption

A major gas leak was discovered on Ripon Road on Friday and affected supplies to over 3,200 people across Harrogate over the weekend

Residents in Harrogate were asked to avoid using their central heating and taking showers after the leak was discovered on Ripon Road on Friday.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) have been out since 8am this morning and are continuing to make good progress on restoring gas supplies in Harrogate and their engineers will continue working throughout the day, visiting customers to carry out necessary checks.

They said: "Our engineers are continuing to make house calls in Harrogate today to check that everyone is back on gas.

"We're making good progress and want to say a huge thank you for bearing with us while we work."

Any further updates will be available on the NGN's website at www.northerngasnetworks.co.uk, Twitter @NGNgas and on facebook.com/northerngasnetworks