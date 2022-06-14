Harrogate Garden Centre showcases new plants at BBC Gardeners’ World Live

One of Harrogate Garden Centre's new plants - Buddleja Butterfly Candy which is pollinator friendly.

Harroogate Garden Centre, part of the British Garden Centres family, is showcasing two new plants this week at BBC Gardeners’ World Live in Birmingham.

The new Delphinium and Buddleja have been sourced for this event and will be the stars of the event for the group which is the UK’s largest family-owned garden centre group with 61 centres around the country.

The garden centre group is also sponsoring the World Theatre Stage at the show, which will feature many famous faces from the gardening industry including Monty Don and Alan Titchmarsh.

Julian Palphramand, Group Plant Buyer, said “I am excited to bring these two new plants to the show as they add to our collection of butterfly-themed plants – all inspired by our new logo”.

Buddleja Butterfly Candy is pollinator friendly and blooms in an intense Candy pink, red colour. It is compact and bushy and makes the perfect patio plant.

It is also available in a variety of colours, that will make any garden pop with colour.

The stunning and unique new Delphinium Red Lark is a free flowering semi-double light red-orange flower.

It has multiple flower shoots, and although shorter in height than a typical delphinium it is stronger than most.