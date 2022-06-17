Harrogate firm Arrow Electronics raises over £10,000 for Martin House Children's Hospice

The Harrogate-based team have already raised £23,100 since starting a charity collaboration with the hospice back in May 2021 and to kick off their second year of fundraising, a team of 28 took on Arrow’s Great Yorkshire Cycle, a gruelling 150 miles with a 4,000-feet climb that took in some of the county’s most breath-taking scenery.

Nick Bannister, Vice President Sales for Arrow’s Enterprise Computing Solutions Business in the United Kingdom and Ireland, said: “I’m really proud of our team who have gone out of their way to support this great charity over the last 12 months.

"It was great to see so many of our vendors and suppliers get involved in the Arrow Great Yorkshire Cycle, and I’m looking forward to seeing how much we can raise this year.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team from Arrow Electronics in Harrogate have raised over £10,000 for Martin House Children's Hospice

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions across North, West and East Yorkshire, as well as supporting their families.

Its care includes planned respite stays, emergency and symptom control stays, end-of-life care and bereavement support.

Abigail Proctor, Partnerships Manager at Martin House, said: “We’re so grateful for the support of Arrow over the last 12 months.

"The support they are giving us will make such a big difference to the hundreds of families we care for every year.”