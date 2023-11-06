Harrogate firefighters tackle gas fire and 'person trapped in barbed wire’' in active weekend

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service responded to several emergency calls in the Harrogate area – including a person trapped in barbed wire.

Yesterday, Sunday, saw Harrogate firefighters responded to assist police after reports of a person trapped in barbed wire at Ripon Way, off Ripon Road in Harrogate at 9.06pm.

The person was released prior to firefighters’ arrival with no action taken by crews.

The same day saw crews mobilised to a report of a fire at premises on Scriven Road in Knaresborough at 03:06am

Yesterday, Sunday, saw Harrogate firefighters respond to several emergency calls. (Picture contributed)

They discovered it was a gas pipe on fire.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel.

A gas leak incident was handed into the care of the gas board.