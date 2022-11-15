Harrogate fire crews tackle fire in pub basement during early hours of night

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that the fire broke out in the basement of a public house caused by spontaneous combustion of warm laundry in a basket.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera and positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

Although the fire caused fire damage to the laundry only, there was smoke damage to the entire property.

Fire incidents in the last 24 hours in Harrogate area

St Leonard’s Road, Harrogate:

Crews from Ripon and Boroughbridge attended a fire in a domestic property at 02:58.

One male was out of the property on arrival alarm raised by smoke alarms.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, thermal imaging camera and a backpack sprayer to extinguish the fire which was caused by an electric heater too close to combustible materials

Beckwithshaw:

Crews from Harrogate and Summerbridge attended a single vehicle road traffic collision on the B6161 at Beckwithshaw at 03:11.

One male in his 30’s was extricated by crews using hydraulic cutting equipment and left in care of paramedics.

Knaresborough:

Knaresborough crew attended a domestic property to gain access at 18:42.

Small tools were used. The incident left with the homeowner.

In addition to the above, crews from Harrogate, Richmond. Whitby, Acomb and York also attended automatic fire alarm activations in the county.