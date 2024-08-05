Harrogate fire crews respond to two road traffic collisions over the weekend

Harrogate fire crews have responded to two road traffic collisions over the weekend

On Friday (August 2) at 5.47pm, Harrogate crews responded to reports of a fuel spillage on the road following a road traffic collision at Cowthorpe.

Crews used drizzit pads to contain the spillage.

Highways were also requested to assist.

On Sunday (August 4), at 9.53am, Harrogate crews responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision at Norwood.

No one was trapped in their vehicle and crews made the vehicles safe.