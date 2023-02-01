News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Harrogate fire crews rescue person trapped in car after crash at Blubberhouses

Crews from Harrogate Fire Station were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A59 at Blubberhouses on Tuesday.

By Louise Perrin
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 8:10am

The incident occured at 3.13pm and the crash resulted in one casualty being trapped in their vehicle.

Crews made both vehicles safe and removed the door of one vehicle to allow paramedics access to the trapped casualty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crews assisted in extricating the casualty, who was suffering head injuries, before handing them into the care of ambulance crews to be transported to hospital.

Fire crews were called to a crash on the A59 at Blubberhouses
Most Popular
Read More
Sam Gibson Inquest: Young Harrogate man killed in tragic crash on A59 in North Y...
Harrogate