Harrogate fire crews rescue person trapped in car after crash at Blubberhouses
Crews from Harrogate Fire Station were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A59 at Blubberhouses on Tuesday.
By Louise Perrin
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 8:10am
The incident occured at 3.13pm and the crash resulted in one casualty being trapped in their vehicle.
Crews made both vehicles safe and removed the door of one vehicle to allow paramedics access to the trapped casualty.
Crews assisted in extricating the casualty, who was suffering head injuries, before handing them into the care of ambulance crews to be transported to hospital.