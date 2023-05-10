Harrogate fire crews come to the aid of residents in village incidents
North Yorkshire fire crews were in action in Harrogate villages yesterday to help residents.
Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough responded to reports of a dishwasher on fire at a residential property in Burn Bridge Oval, Burn Bridge at 7.38pm on Tuesday.
The fire was out on arrival of crews and the power isolated.
Crews removed the dishwasher from the property.
The same day at 3.14pm saw Harrogate assisted paramedics take part in the extrication on a male casualty from a property in Follifoot
Crews used a casualty drag sheet and the male was taken to hospital for further treatment.