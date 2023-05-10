Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough responded to reports of a dishwasher on fire at a residential property in Burn Bridge Oval, Burn Bridge at 7.38pm on Tuesday.

The fire was out on arrival of crews and the power isolated.

Crews removed the dishwasher from the property.

Harrogate fire crews come to the aid of residents in village incidents yesterday.

The same day at 3.14pm saw Harrogate assisted paramedics take part in the extrication on a male casualty from a property in Follifoot