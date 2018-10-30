Harrogate fire crews called out after camper van hits wall and overturns on embankment

Firefighters from Harrogate were called to the scene after a camper van crashed into a stone wall and overturned on an embankment.

Crews joined police and paramedics as they responded to the collision in Nought Bank Road, Bewerley, shortly after 7.20pm on Monday.

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said: "Fire crews from Harrogate attended a road traffic collision involving a camper van that had collided with a stone wall and then overturned on an embankment.

He said nobody had been left trapped or injured following the crash.

"Crews assisted with fuel leak and provided lighting for paramedics and police," he added.

