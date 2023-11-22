Harrogate fire crews called as moped set alight in woodland near The Oval
A moped has been torched in the woods near The Oval, Harrogate.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened at 1.16am this morning (Nov 22) when fire crews from Harrogate found the moped had been ignited deliberately.
It was destroyed by the fire.
Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish.
And at 2.20pm on Tuesday November 21, crews from Ripon and Knaresborough attended an incident involving a boat fire at the Marina, Boroughbridge.
The fire was out on arrival, however crews used a thermal image camera to check for hotspots.