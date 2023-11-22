News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate fire crews called as moped set alight in woodland near The Oval

A moped has been torched in the woods near The Oval, Harrogate.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 07:27 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 07:42 GMT
The incident happened at 1.16am this morning (Nov 22) when fire crews from Harrogate found the moped had been ignited deliberately.

It was destroyed by the fire.

Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish.

Harrogate firefighters were called to a moped which had been torched in woodland in Harrogate.
And at 2.20pm on Tuesday November 21, crews from Ripon and Knaresborough attended an incident involving a boat fire at the Marina, Boroughbridge.

The fire was out on arrival, however crews used a thermal image camera to check for hotspots.

