Harrogate fire crews called as moped set alight in woodland near The Oval

A moped has been torched in the woods near The Oval, Harrogate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at 1.16am this morning (Nov 22) when fire crews from Harrogate found the moped had been ignited deliberately.

It was destroyed by the fire.

Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate firefighters were called to a moped which had been torched in woodland in Harrogate.

And at 2.20pm on Tuesday November 21, crews from Ripon and Knaresborough attended an incident involving a boat fire at the Marina, Boroughbridge.