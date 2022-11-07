Road traffic collisions, bonfires and a group of people stuck in a lift were among the emergency calls for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue this weekend.

On Friday November 4, at 7.55am at Radside, Summerbridge, Summerbridge crews attended a single vehicle road traffic collision. One man and his dog were not trapped or injured. Crews made vehicle safe.

At 7.13pm, at North Stainley, crew from Ripon responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision. On arrival all occupants were out of their vehicles and in care of ambulance staff. Crews worked to make the vehicles safe and stopped a leak from one of them.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had a busy Bonfire Night weekend

On Saturday November 5, at 4.11pm on Crag Lane, Harrogate, Harrogate crews attended a small fire in the woods involving a pile of rubbish. Crews used water and shovels used to extinguish the fire.

At 5.55pm, on Leeds Road, Harrogate, crew from Harrogate assisted 6 persons trapped in a lift. On arrival it was found that the lift had been stopped accidently by children and crews did not need to take any action.

At 7.18pm, on Shortsill Lane, Coneythorpe, crew from Knaresborough responded to reports of a large fire that had been sighted. This was a false alarm due to a controlled bonfire.