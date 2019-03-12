Harrogate filmmaker's Hollywood success

Time is running out for Harrogate people to support a Hollywood filmmaker who started as a youngster at Harrogate Theatre raising funds for his new documentary on veganism.

Giles Anderson’s latest big budget horror-thriller is called The Dare but he’s also about to complete Food For Thought which has seen him film everyone from famous rock stars to expert nutritionists talking about what the vegan movement means to them in the company of Born Free ambassador Dan Richardson.

For this thought-provoking documentary about veganism, has been shooting across the globe - but he wants everyone’s help to complete it.

Giles, who is also a playwright, said: “The money we are aiming to raise through crowdfunder.co.uk for post-production work will not only enable us to complete a great project, it will also, hopefully, make a difference to people’s lives.

“Everyone needs to know why what we eat can have a huge effect on the world around us.”

As if that wasn’t enough to be going on with, he is preparing to promote The Dare, the new thriller he has directed and co-written featuring Game of Thrones star Richard Brake.

Shot at Nu Noyana Studios for Hollywood production company Millennium Films which recently produced Ryan Gosling’s film Hitman’s Bodyguard and is about to release the latest Hellboy reboot.

But Food for Thought is a project particularly close to the heart for Giles, who became a movie actor after training in drama in London.

The deadline to donate to the film via crowdfunder.co.uk is Wednesday, March 20.