Harrogate Film Festival: Ten events you must not miss

This year's exciting Harrogate Film Festival is about to launch.

From a screening of Cocktail starring Tom Cruise with in The Pit bar to The Independent Filmmakers’ Competition with hundreds of short films from around the globe, the third annual Harrogate Film Festival will run this weekend for five days from Friday, March 1-5.

VIP guest at Harrogate Film Festival 2019 - Leading filmmaker Mark Cousins, left, with award-winning actress Tilda Swinton,

Here is our guide to..

Harrogate Film Festival Top 10 events not to miss

1. Friday, March 1 at 7pm: A Night of Glorious Food and Film at Hotel Du Vin. Presenting a three-course delicacy full of Yorkshire’s finest foods and a screening of 2014 hit movie Chef, starring Jon Favreau, Sofia Vergara and Dustin Hoffman.

2. Friday, March 1 at 7.30pm: A screening of Cocktail, the classic 80s movie starring Tom Cruise, at The Pit bar on The Ginnel. With a real masterclass in cocktail making.

3. Saturday, March 2 at noon, 2pm and 4pm: Mary Poppins Animation Workshop sessions for children at Mercer Art Gallery with David Bunting, the storyboard artist from Shaun the Sheep and Wallace and Gromit.

4. Saturday, March 2 at noon, 3pm and 6pm: A screening of the classic 1964 family favourite Mary Poppins at Royal Pump Rooms Museum.

5. Saturday, March 2 at 3pm: Natural Born Killers at North Bar (upstairs). Harrogate Film Society presents a pop-up cinema Flash Film special - Oliver Stone’s groundbreaking movie about violence starring Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis.

6. Sunday, March 3 at 9am: Premiere of Run Kara, a new short film on AI by members of Harrogate Film Society at Everyman cinema.

7. Sunday, March 3 at 10.30am: Premiere of Polterheist at Everyman cinema. A short version of this Yorkshire-made gangster-horror film won Harrogate Film Festival’s Raworths Audience Choice Award. Two years later, after its success in London and Mexico, it’s back as a full length feature film.

8. Sunday, March 3 at 3pm: Harrogate Film Society presents Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction at North Bar (upstairs room).

9. Monday, March 4 at 7.30pm: An Evening with Mark Cousins at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen. See this internationally-acclaimed film maker in person in a Q&A with the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers plus a screening of his Cannes award-winning film The Eyes of Orson Welles.

10. Tuesday, March 5 at 8am: The Booming Yorkshire Film & TV Industry expert panel at Everyman cinema.

Tickets for Film Festival are available at www.harrogatefilm.co.uk