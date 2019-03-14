Harrogate Film Festival hailed a reel success

Harrogate Film Festival organisers are celebrating a successful third year.

The festival enjoyed eight sold out events and audience numbers exceeded previous years – recording an all-time festival high.

Fifteen filmmakers attended the festival from across the world.

In the independent filmmakers’ competition, British filmmaker Clancie Brennan took home three awards: The ‘Audience Choice Award’, ‘Critics Choice’ and ‘Best Drama’ for Early Days.

A short film about a new mother Kate (Maimie McCoy), it tells the story of the days following her return from hospital, where she’s rocked after finding her world altered beyond recognition.

The film has previously seen success at the Raindance Film Festival.

Swedish filmmaker Viktor Hertz won the ‘Best Film’ and ‘Best Comedy’ awards with his hilarious film How it Feels to be Hungover.

Other highlights included a workshop from storyboard artist and animator David Bunting, best-known for his work on The Tigger Movie and Shaun the Sheep.

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Mark Cousins said: “The role of a film festival is to engage audiences, give people confidence, connect them to other filmmakers and Harrogate Film Festival is doing a very good job of all of those things.”

Adam Chandler, managing director of Harrogate Film Festival said: “This has been our biggest and best festival yet.

“The events were better attended than ever before and I would like to congratulate everybody who has helped to make Harrogate Film Festival such a success.

“I’m also delighted to announce a 10-day Festival in 2020, spanning two weekends, and enabling even more film-based experiences to be brought to Harrogate.”