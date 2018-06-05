Harrogate family turn tragedy into 'something positive' for much-missed Adam

The family of much-missed Harrogate man Adam Tennant say they hope a special charity memorial day this weekend will create something positive out of their tragic loss.

Family, friends and fellow footballers were shocked when Adam Tennant died in 2007 of cardiac arrest aged just 41 while playing local football for Spa Athletic.

But family member Tim Tennant, Adam's brother, said this Saturday's all-day Adam Tennant Memorial Trophy Day at Harrogate Town FC's CNG Stadium should be the perfect way to mark the 10th anniversary of his passing and celebrate his life.

He said: "We all miss Adam very much. As I'm sure everyone knows he had a great passion for football and he would be very proud to put his name to this charity football event.

"This event is the perfect way to honour Adam's memory, and a great way to create something very positive and uplifting out of something so tragic."

Starting at 9.30am and running until 11pm, the full day of football, children's entertainment, a sports memorabilia auction, a business prize raffle and live music from top Leeds-based acts has already raised a substantial figure for charity.

All funds raised will go to the British Heart Foundation and Cardiac Risk in the Young, a charity which raises awareness of SADS or Sudden Adult Death Syndrome in young adults.

Chief organiser Steve Kilroy said: "Once I started to promote the Adam Tennant Memorial Tournament Trophy Day the response was incredible.

"The interest and momentum has built up over the last nine months raising more than £1,700 for charity in team entries and donations alone.

"Harrogate Town FC have been absolutely fantastic in getting behind the event and are even providing a signed shirt and season ticket for the auction."

As well as members of the Tennant family, a good number of local footballers who played with Adam will be among the 20 teams taking part in the six-a-side football tournament which will run from 11am to 5pm.

Steve himself intends to put on his football boots, having been manager of the Spa Atheltic Reserves at the time of Adam's passing.

Steve said: "I'm really looking forward to bringing together so many of Harrogate's local footballers both past and present to celebrate the life of an incredibly popular and well-liked man in Adam.

"It will be a real family event for the local community.

"Adam really was the nicest guy you will ever meet and a damn good footballer too."

Entry is free all day but proceeds from the high-quality auction and raffle will go charity.

Prizes donated by Harrogate busineesses at the raffle which will take place at 5.30pm include a World Cup package for two on June 28 at The Knox with front row seats for England v Belgium plus pie and pint, one free month's membership at Gamburu, a weekend's car or van Car hire from Practical Car & Rental in Harrogate, a £40 meal voucher for Brio's restaurant, a £50 pound voucher for G23 and a return journey for four anywhere on the Northern Rail network.

Highlights of the sports memorabilia auction which will take place at 7pm include a signed Sir Bobby Robson framed photo, a signed Manchester Utd football shirt by the current team, three signed Leeds United shirts, a signed Great Britain rugby league shirt, and a signed football by Leeds Utd legend Allan Clarke, a signed pair of Alan Smith shorts which he wore for Leeds Utd against Valencia in the Champions League semi final and pair of tickets to watch a day's play at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

The football tournament is sponsored by McDaid Groundworks of Knaresborough and Harrogate Sports Trophies.