Harrogate EE shop raid: Helicopter and police dogs called out

Six people have been arrested after a 'smash-and-grab' raid at a mobile phone shop in Harrogate.

An unmarked police car, force helicopter and dog unit were drafted to catch suspects after a burglary at EE on Cambridge Street at 11.50pm last night.

The front door of the shop was smashed and various smart phones and tablets, which were on display, were taken.

More crime stories: Police release details after blind woman and guide dog attacked by youths in Hyde Park, Leeds

Police responded immediately to the burglar alarm activation.

Two of the suspects were arrested in a nearby field off the A61 at Buttersyke Bar after a grey Renault Clio car was abandoned in the middle of the road.

One was detained shortly after midnight the other at 1.21am with the help of from the dog unit and police helicopter.

A team of special constables were also deployed in an unmarked vehicle as part of the operation to track down the remaining suspects.

They were initially spotted walking along the A61 towards Harewood just after 2.50am and they were arrested shortly after 3am.

The males, aged 45, 17, 16, 16, 15 and 15, remain in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for the Harrogate Serious Crime Team.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote reference number 12180203342 when providing details.