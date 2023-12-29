Harrogate district’s prettiest market town among flood risk warnings today

A new flood warning has been issued for the Upper River Nidd - including Pateley Bridge.

Storm Gerrit may be moving off but the River Levels website say areas most at risk include land around the Upper River Nidd and its tributaries, including Darley Beck, Ramsgill Beck, How Stean Beck, Fell Beck, Lul Beck, Foster Beck, Fosse Gill and Blayshaw Gill.

Rain may be easing with today’s weather forecast in the Nidderdale area seeing strong winds and sunny intervals but water levels remain high in places.

The flood warning at Pateley Bridge applies to River Nidd properties situated along the left bank and properties situated off Mill Lane, High Street, The Sidings, Millfield Street, King Street and Greenwood Road.

Pateley Bridge - The flood warning applies mainly to River Nidd properties situated along the left bank. (Picture Gary Longbottom)

With more heavy rain predicted for tomorrow, Saturday, residents are being urged to take care.

River Levels’ incident rooms are open and are closely monitoring the situation.