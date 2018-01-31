Harrogate couple's amazing motorbike adventure

A Harrogate couple are set to ride the toughest motorcycle routes on the entire planet - and readers can watch them every step of the way.

Jenny O’Grady, 28, and Dave Logan, 33, who are both freelance digital markers, plan to film their entire world trip as it happens to upload on YouTube.

After countless months spent staring at a map of the world picking international locations for their dream adventure, Jenny and Dave are now only two months from their launch date.

Jenny, who went to King James’s School in Knaresborough, said: “We have been plotting and planning this incredible expedition every day since deciding we were 100 per cent going for it.

“I only got my licence once we’d decided we wanted to ride around the world but this trip has been about two-and-a-half years in the making.

“We want to do as much off road riding as physically possible and cover some of the most challenging tracks in the world.”

The epic journey will begin in Leeds on March 31 with the first leg taking in the EU, Turkey, Georgia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Siberian Russia.

From there, it will be onto South Korea, Japan, south east Asia, Australia, NZ, North America, Alaska and Canada.

Love not only brought this brave couple together, is also spurred them on to new dreams.

Jenny said: “We met about nine years ago, dancing around in Harrogate one night. We’ve done lots of travelling since then and just want to see the world together.

“We love meeting new people and experiencing different cultures, so can’t wait to get out there.”

Dave, who went to Harrogate Grammar School and is also a lecturer at the University of Leeds, has always had a taste for the daring.

In the past he’s competed in extreme sports such as Megavalanche, the mountainbike downhill marathon style event whose most famous round is run from the French Alps!

Jenny and Dave realise the possible risks of their itinerary but are taking all possible precautions.

Dave said: “I’ve been trying to tick off the final jobs on the custom bikes recently, starting with the last aluminium fuel tank.

“Due to the extreme distance we plan to cover and the lack of real road infrastructure in some countries, we can’t use your everyday in-car sat nav’s , so we’re going to use hiking style gps devices!”

Among the routes the couple have planned are the Kolyma Highway in Russia, also known as the ‘Road of Bones’ which only two other women in the world have completed.

The couple are also aiming to set a new world record for the highest altitude reached by motorcycle.