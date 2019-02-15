Harrogate council approve plan to apply for liquor licence at Turkish baths

Harrogate Borough Council will apply for a licence to sell alcohol at the Turkish Baths, after cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport Stan Lumley approved the move.

Following requests from customers, along with the Turkish Baths development strategy that was agreed in August 2017, it was suggested that a greater range of food and beverage should be offered to enhance visitors experience and ensure a wider breadth on offer, expected in most comparative businesses.

Alcohol licence on the table at Harrogate's Turkish Baths

Councillor Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, said: “As part of the experience, most spas across the country already sell alcohol. We felt it was only right to follow suit to help enhance our customers visit to the baths.

“It is also fair to say that customers expect to be able to purchase alcohol at these types of facilities and we have had lots of feedback suggesting just that. Following this decision we will now apply for a licence and look at the fundamentals of the sale of alcohol.”

It is proposed that initially the baths will offer a limited range of alcohol in conjunction with specific packages and promotions. In addition, customers will be able to purchase alcohol for consumption on site following a Turkish Bath session and/or treatments.