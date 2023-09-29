Harrogate company Viking Arms honoured with the 2023 Silver Award ERS by the Ministry of Defence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summerbridge-based Viking Arms was one of 17 companies and organisations in the Yorkshire and Humber Reserve Forces and Cadets Association (RFCA) area, to be awarded the prestigious Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver award for 2023.

The MoD award, bestowed by the Government’s Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, recognises Viking Arms’ exceptional support and commitment to the armed forces community.

The award was presented at a ceremony in York and received by Sam Macarthur, Managing Director; Kim Marland, Business Development Manager; and Lucy Goodwin, Service Centre Coordinator, by Mrs. Johanna Ropner, Lord Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, and Commodore Phil Waterhouse.

Organised by the Yorkshire and the Humber RFCA, the event drew all four of the region's His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenants, spotlighting organisations dedicated to supporting the military community. The assembly, a rare gathering of all four Lord-Lieutenants, saw each present Silver Award certificates to their respective county's awardees.

Sam Macarthur, Managing Director of Viking Arms, said: "This award stands as a testament to our unrelenting dedication at Viking Arms to serve the Armed Forces Community.

"Recognising the immense value of their contributions, we take tremendous pride in being an Armed Forces friendly organisation.

"Receiving the Silver Award not only underscores our public commitment to support the Armed Forces but also signals the tangible impact we're making, embodying our core values.

"It reflects our impassioned commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant and the invaluable work they perform for our veterans and their families.

"As we strive towards the Gold standard, we graciously accept the Silver with immense pride and appreciation, acknowledging the Covenant team's remarkable role in the business community."

Demonstrating steadfast support for Defence, Viking Arms employs Reservists and provides flexible arrangements to honour their annual training and deployment responsibilities.

Through comprehensive HR policies, the company promotes a favourable approach toward individuals affiliated with the British forces.

Colonel Lisa Brooks, RFCA vice chair (Army): “A good employer makes a huge difference to military reservists and veterans knowing they have the employer's support.

"This is because the employer understands the skills they gain from their employee serving or having served in the forces – skills such as leadership, teamwork, and communication.”

The ERS has three award tiers: bronze, silver, and gold.

These represent an organisation's pledge to support initiatives in line with the scheme's objectives.

The primary aim of the scheme is to encourage employers to back their military personnel in merging their service commitments with civilian roles.