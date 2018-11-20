Harrogate companies took on challenge and raised £23,000 for Saint Michael’s Hospice

An inspiring fundraising challenge taken up by seven dynamic local businesses has raised more than £23,000 in one month for a Hornbeam Park-based hospice care charity.

The incredible sum was raised during Saint Michael’s You’re Inspired event – which, each October, sees corporate and community teams challenged to turn a £100 business loan into as much money as possible for the charity.

Georgie Brooks and the team from Stockeld Park who were runners up

Read: Harrogate Festival gets festive with unique artwork for charity card

The teams used their ingenuity, creativity and business acumen to optimise their profits. This year saw raffles, discounted MOT’s, dressing up, cake bakes, fright nights, sky dives, long distance cycle rides and more as the teams involved their staff, customers and members of the public in their fundraising efforts.

Rudding Park earned the title of overall champions at the awards reception held at The Crown Hotel.

Nicola Cook, Head of Marketing at Rudding Park said: “As a member of the Saint Michael’s Guild of Patrons we are always keen to lend our support for such a worthwhile cause. Thanks to the kind generosity of our guests we were thrilled that year’s Rudding Park Raffle raised an amazing £11,450.

"It’s the third time we have entered the You’re Inspired Challenge. It’s also a great team building exercise and we thoroughly recommend other organisations to get involved.”

The team from Stockeld Park were Runners Up this year after being questioned by a panel of judges including Sarah Barry, Managing Director of Stray FM, CNG’s Jean Burdett and Abbey Jones who represented last year’s winning team, Financial Force.

Read: Work to install two roundabouts at Bond End in Knaresborough is completed on schedule

On collecting the runner’s up award, a delighted Georgie Brooks from Stockeld Park said: “We are inspired to return to this challenge year after year because the cause is so worthwhile.”

Teams attended a special celebratory awards evening at the Crown Hotel where they were grilled by the panel of expert judges, who awarded prizes including most entertaining endeavour, best commercial campaign and individual who had gone above and beyond.

Chief Executive of Saint Michael’s Hospice Tony Collins said: “We know the Harrogate district is home to a thriving business community, and each year we are amazed by the dedication and innovation members of this community show to support their local hospice as part of this fast-paced challenge.

“We’d like to recognise the remarkable efforts made by Rudding Park and all of the participating teams, who packed a spectacular amount of fundraising into just over four weeks, raising more than £23,000.

“Saint Michel’s cares for more than 2,000 families every year, and the charity simply would not be able to continue to make a difference without the ongoing support of local businesses and community groups.”

If you think that your company would enjoy the challenge of You’re Inspired in 2019, email events@saintmichaelshospice.org to register your interest.

Read: Downton star on his Harrogate boyhood