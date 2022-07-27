Harrogate College wins £16 million to replace its main campus building

The college is one of five education institutions in Yorkshire that will be given a cash injection from the Further Education Capital Transformation Fund (FECTF).

The Government says the investment will ensure that colleges are "great places to learn and students have access to modern, fit-for-purpose facilities".

At Harrogate College £16m of funding will enable a major capital project, to create a new fit-for-purpose campus on the existing Hornbeam Park site, to proceed.

That money will be combined with an existing, £4m budget to pay for the demolition of the old college building and its replacement with a purpose-built space for technical and vocational education.

This will support priority growth sectors for Harrogate and North Yorkshire such as advanced manufacturing, low carbon construction, retrofit, sustainable energy and bioeconomy, health science and hospitality.

The new energy-efficient building will include the construction of a new workshop unit that will provide large scale facilities aligned to industry needs.

This will complement the college’s existing tech centre which is home to its motor vehicle, electrical, joinery and welding workshops.

Danny Wild, Principal at Harrogate College, welcomed the funding and said it would go a long way in improving the college’s facilities.

“Being able to work towards having a net zero carbon building, alongside a learning environment that will help our students progress on to university or the workplace is central to our strategic priorities, and this funding will be central in supporting us to achieve this," said Mr Wild.

“The development will also help us deliver a wide range of T Level qualifications, which will not only close the skills gaps, but will reinforce the government’s nationwide plan to strengthen technical education and give it the credibility it deserves.

“This upgrade will strengthen the work we are doing with businesses in the district to deliver an employer-led curriculum, alongside supporting the council’s aims to prioritise and support 'good growth' in the district, and achieve a sustainable economy.”

As part of the project, there are also plans to install green electric based heating systems, as well as a soft landscaped social hub, which will improve biodiversity on site.