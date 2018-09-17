Harrogate care home's perfect surprise for 'jazz crazy' resident

Random acts of kindness and heartfelt gestures can go a long way these days, and a Harrogate care home's surprise for a jazz-loving resident is a perfect example of this.

John Trevor Lee, 78, no longer goes to jazz events outside of Bupa Southlands care home due to his recently-developed fear of falling, so staff brought a jazz night to John instead.

The home organised a cocktail and canapé reception, followed by an evening of music with John’s favourite, the Savannah Jazz Band. Joined by residents and guests, John enjoyed hours of dancing and reminiscing.

The general manager of Southlands, Susan Sowden, said: “We are delighted to have been able to bring the jazz night to John for all residents, staff and guests to enjoy. We don’t like residents’ fears or illnesses to get in the way of doing what they enjoy, so we work closely with our activities coordinator to make events like this happen.”

John said: “What a fantastic night it has been. I love jazz and the Savannah Jazz Band are a favourite of mine, so I’m so pleased to have been able to enjoy it all from the comfort of my home.”

John, a former hairdresser, grew up in Scunthorpe with his brother. The two of them enjoyed going out to listen to a new jazz band every week. John fell in love with jazz when he heard the music on the radio for the first time.

At 14 years old, John went on to play jazz at the Dean School of Music in Scunthorpe.