Harrogate care home raises £400 for Macmillan Cancer Support
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Granby Care Home in Harrogate has raised almost £400 at a community coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Members of the local community joined residents and team members at the care home for a cuppa and a chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes while being entertained by local singer Albert Stott.
In the week leading up to the big day, the home’s chefs helped residents perfect their cakes and bakes and residents also made decorations in their arts & crafts activities.
Resident, Sylvia Heys, said: “Absolutely amazing event. Albert was out of this world and sang all the songs I love and we even got a photo together! The whole day was fabulous, I had so much fun.”
The home’s manager, Ruby Audi, said: “We’re all very keen to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support as it is a cause close to many of our hearts.
"Our residents love getting involved with their local community and had a wonderful time meeting new friends.”