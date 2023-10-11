News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Harrogate care home raises £400 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Residents of a Harrogate care home have enjoyed a community event with entertainment and lots of cake to raise money for the charity.
By Diane MoonContributor
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 14:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Granby Care Home in Harrogate has raised almost £400 at a community coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Members of the local community joined residents and team members at the care home for a cuppa and a chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes while being entertained by local singer Albert Stott.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the week leading up to the big day, the home’s chefs helped residents perfect their cakes and bakes and residents also made decorations in their arts & crafts activities.

Guests enjoying the fundraising event at the care homeGuests enjoying the fundraising event at the care home
Guests enjoying the fundraising event at the care home
Most Popular

Resident, Sylvia Heys, said: “Absolutely amazing event. Albert was out of this world and sang all the songs I love and we even got a photo together! The whole day was fabulous, I had so much fun.”

The home’s manager, Ruby Audi, said: “We’re all very keen to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support as it is a cause close to many of our hearts.

"Our residents love getting involved with their local community and had a wonderful time meeting new friends.”

Related topics:ResidentsHarrogateMacmillan Cancer Support