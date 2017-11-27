Harrogate calendar's Xmas message - no more housing, please!

There's calendars, then there's calendars and residents of one village near Harrogate are using their's to push their protests against housing.
Hampsthwaite Action Group 2018 calendar is choc-full of lovely rural images, usually accompanied by messages about the threat posed to their future by plans for housing developments which it says would double the size of the village and, they add, make look like "one big housing estate."
Among the captions are: "this alllocation has the potential to impact on the setting of the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural beauty" and "where will all the sheep and cows go?"
All profits from the calendar, which also contains positive messages about the Hampsthwaite Feast, will go to HAG's fighting fund against housing.
The calendar is on sale at the village's post office and Sophie's coffee shop.
It may not be a traditional Christmas present but the group is also offering a "Hands Off Hampsthwaite " car stickera for £1 each.
