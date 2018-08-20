Harrogate cafe gives 'green' coffee lovers 25p off!

Change must be in the air when Harrogate coffee lovers can save money money at one of the town's leading tea rooms purely by not using a paper cup.

A fully recyclable, eco cup made of bamboo is now available at Bettys tearooms.

Any customer who uses a recyclable cup for their takeaway coffee - whether it's a Bettys cup or not - gets 25p off each drink.

And if you do happen to but the Bettys one, you get your first drink entirely free.

It's not the first time Bettys & Taylors has acted in a 'green' way.

It's long-standing Trees for Life campaign which has seen the Harrogate company plante three million trees around the world, including thousands of trees in Yorkshire countryside, in the course of the last 28 years.

The 'green approach is being taken up by more and more environmentally-minded Harrogate cafes, , which will be music to the ears of local pressure groups Plastic Free Harrogate and Zero Carbon Harrogate.

The first out of the blocks in terms of an outright ban was Baltzersen’s, the Scandinavian-inspired cafe on Oxford Street, which in May announced it would no longer offer serving takeaway hot drinks in disposable cups and customers wouls either have to bring their own reusable cup or buy a reusable cup.

And plastic straws are also starting to become a thing of the past in Harrogate.

Along with several Harrogate restaurants and hotels, including Revolucion de Cuba, The Fat Badger and Cedar Court Hotel, Bettys has also banned plastic straws from all its café tea rooms.

More news you may be interested in...

