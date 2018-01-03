Harrogate business owners raise over £1,000 for charity

A competition held by two Harrogate business owners has raised over £1,000 for charity.

Micahela Stothard of Posh Paws and Kimberley Grundy of Pooches Galore offered entrants the chance to win hampers stuffed with donated pet goodies in time for Christmas.

The £1,065 raised by selling raffle tickets will be donated to Saint Michael’s Hospice and a dog shelter in Romania.

Both Michaela and Kimberley have personal connections to Saint Michael’s Hospice.

The money donated to the shelter will help fund vital work which will save dogs’ lives.

A large amount of the money was raised by Ripley-based Janet McDougall, who works closely with the shelter to rescue and rehome dogs.

Kimberley said: “We would like to thank everyone who came and bought a ticket.

“We are also very grateful to Janet who did a lot of work to sell tickets.”

Both Kimberley and Michaela are now looking at further opportunities to raise money.

Kimberley said: “We are hoping to be able to do something else this year to help the centre.”