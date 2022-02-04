Harrogate BID offering grants for high quality entertainment in town centre

The organisation, whose remit is to drive footfall into Harrogate, is looking for unique crowd-pulling performances, events and installations to liven up the streets, and draw in the visitors throughout the year.

And to assist with any costs that are incurred, the BID is offering funding – as long as it satisfies certain criteria.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “We are really keen to bring something new and exciting to Harrogate town centre each weekend, and we are calling on individuals and groups to help us achieve this.

“We are particularly looking for something that is unique, exciting and has the wow factor.

"Harrogate is a standout town, and we want anything that we help deliver to also stand out.”

Mr Chapman added that grants weren’t just available for performers, but for individuals, groups and organisations who want to play a part in benefitting the BID levy area.

“Last year, we commissioned the incredible mural that adorns the side of Monsoon, on Cross James Street," he said.

"We also commissioned Artizan UK to create nine mosaic letters spelling Harrogate to cover the bricked up windows on the side of Boots building, along Cambridge Place.

“I’m really pleased to say these will be in situ next month, adding a much-needed splash of colour to this drab street linking Oxford Street and Cambridge Street.

"We also provided a colourful banner for Commercial Street to help promote the independent businesses it’s home to.

“We have five key project areas; marketing, promotions and events, access and car parking, safe, clean and welcoming, business plus, and evening and night time economy, and if an idea fits in with one of these, then we are interested and a grant may well be available.”