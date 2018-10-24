Harrogate beer for Bettys tearooms

Famous Harrogate tearooms Bettys is including a local independent larger on its menus at all six of its café tea rooms branches across Yorkshire.

The lager is made by Harrogate-based independent brewery, Daleside, which specialises in creating high quality real ale and beers.

Like Bettys, Daleside prides itself in using only the very best of ingredients and employs traditional brewing methods drawn from a long history of beer making.

Their beers have won many awards both nationally and internationally.

Vincent Staunton, Business Development Manager at Daleside Brewery, said: "We are delighted that Betty's has chosen to include Daleside Lager in their new menu and hope that customers will enjoy our local craft lager with their meal, as part of the experience of enjoying a visit to the iconic Betty's tearooms in Yorkshire."

Robert Craggs from Bettys Food and Drink Innovation team said: ‘We really like the crisp finish of Daleside Lager and we wanted to offer our customers something different that works well with our Autumn and Winter menu.

"This lager is a terrific accompaniment to some of our seasonal dishes like slow-cooked steak pie, Yorkshire sausages or our Yorkshire Rarebit."

