Harrogate author's book about district's First World War heroes available now

A Harrogate author's book about the part that the town's men and boys played in winning the First World War for their King and country is available to buy now.

John Sheehan's book, Harrogate Terriers, was published in 2017 by Pen & Sword, and contains hundreds of original photos and letters.

Mr Sheehan said: “Researching the book took me to the battlefields of France and Flanders, and I spent thousands of hours burrowing in archives around the UK. The library staff at Harrogate library and York Army Museum got to know me very well!

“I was also lucky enough to make contact with many local families who were extremely kind in lending me photographs and stories for use in the book.

“I was even able to put separate branches of families which had lost contact over the last century back in touch.”

He added: “Opinion is divided over whether the First World War was futile or not, but at the time, the men who went to fight had a clear idea why they were doing so.

“They did not regard themselves as victims, and neither should we.

“The tragedy of some of the stories I uncovered was particularly striking.

“The project took five- years to complete, and it was a labour of love, dedicated to the memory of those who served and died, those who were wounded, and like the Pateley Bridge War

Memorial, those who were lucky enough to return to their families having served King and Country.”

John will be giving a talk and doing book signing at Harrogate Library on November 9 at 7.30pm.

Harrogate Terriers is available at Waterstones and on Amazon Prime.

The Harrogate Advertiser would like to extend its thanks to Harrogate author, John Sheehan, without whom, it would not have been possible to report this week's incredible local stories from the First World War.