Harrogate artist heading for exciting international exhibition

The works of a Harrogate artist will go on display at an exciting international exhibition next week.

Kaye Kent will join more than 100 artists from all over the world to present her artwork at the Kunsthuis contemporary art gallery at Dutch House, as part of their Our Earth exhibition.

From March 24 to December 23, artists will be showcasing pieces around environmental themes, including climate change.

Last year Kaye had some of her photography work on show at the Great North Art Show at Ripon Cathedral, and this represents her next major exhibition step.

Kaye said: “The pieces that will be at the exhibition are based on and inspired by a trip to Cambodia I went on in 2014. As part of my travels, I went to visit a floating village.

“I was really inspired by it, this idea of people living in this river community and living off the river.

“There was a real sense of tradition, and there was a way of life that is totally different to life here. I was really fascinated by that.”

Kaye works as a props buyer for TV and film in her day job. She said the experience she’s gained through this has been a great asset to her artwork.

Used to sourcing a wide range of items for sets, Kaye has been collecting things for a long time to make her pieces come together.

From picking up twigs on dog walks, to more unusual objects, Kaye’s aim has been for her work to be as immersive as possible.

Kaye said: “The finished pieces are almost like a diorama, a 3D interpretation of the stilt houses I saw in Cambodia.”

Ahead of the exhibition opening, Kaye has thanked her Wormald Green-based mentor Jo York for her huge ongoing support.