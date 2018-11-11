Harrogate Armistice Day service: Hundreds pay tribute to district's fallen

The bells of St.Peter's Church and the music of marching bands fell silent in Harrogate as hundreds bowed their heads to remember the sacrifices made 100 years ago.

A spontaneous applause rippled across the crowd which gathered around the Harrogate Memorial today as the long line of the Armistice Day Parade marched, saluting the plaques which bear the names of the fallen as they passed, before the two-minutes silence.

Hundreds gathered to mark the armistice at the Harrogate War Memorial

Performances by the Harrogate Band and Tewit Youth Band filled the air, as members of the Army Foundation College, the Royal British Legion, Regimental Associations, Uniformed Cadets and Scouts and Guides took their places alongside dignitaries from across the district.

Among them was Lieutenant Colonel, Richard Hall MBE, Commanding Officer of the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, who said the marking of the Armistice has had a 'unifying effect, bringing people together, and leaving politics behind.'

For the first time a representative from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service also joined the line of dignitaries at the memorial, with ex-serviceman and emergency medical technician, Sean Deooley, proudly laying a wreath on behalf of the essential service.

With a growing attendance at Harrogate's Remembrance services, Sean said he was left overwhelmed at the support shown by the community, who gathered in the face of pouring rain to pay their respects.

Full coverage and reaction in this week's Harrogate Advertiser