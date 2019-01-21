Harrogate and Pateley Bridge going for gold in 2019 Britain in Bloom

Harrogate and Pateley Bridge are going for gold in RHS Britain in Bloom 2019.

Residents of the two will put their horticultural skills to the test in the large village and small city categories respectively as they prepare to battle it out in the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) competition.

Finalists are put forward to the national final based on their progress regionally and will be scored by a team of RHS national judges in the summer.

This year, groups will compete across 12 categories with Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), town and city centres seeing an uplift in entries as communities tap into the benefits of green spaces.

Chairman of the Britain in Bloom judging panel, Darren Share said: “Britain in Bloom isn’t just about spectacular floral displays and making our villages, towns and cities beautiful to live in and visit.

“Many of this year’s finalists are on the frontline of tackling some of the UK’s biggest challenges such as climate change, plastic waste on beaches and declining pollinator populations.

“The thousands of volunteers who will compete in this year’s competition are a barometer for growing trends and the importance and impact of greening our communities.

“I can’t wait to see their tremendous efforts this summer.”

The RHS Britain in Bloom judges will visit the finalists during judging fortnight which starts on July 29.

The winners of each category and finalists’ medals – ranging from Gold to Bronze – will be announced in October.

BBC Two’s Britain in Bloom also returns for a second series in the spring with Chris Bavin visiting communities as they prepare for judging. This year’s groups include national finalists Pateley Bridge.

Click here for more information about RHS Britain in Bloom and to search for community gardening groups in your area.