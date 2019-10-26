Harrogate and Pateley Bridge celebrate Britain in Bloom success

Harrogate and Pateley Bridge are celebrating success in the 2019 Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) annual Britain in Bloom competition.

A total of 68 groups from across the United Kingdom competed in 12 categories with each group also vying for a gold, silver gilt, silver or bronze medals.

Both Harrogate and Pateley Bridge missed out on their category wins but were awarded gold medals... Harrogate in the Small City category and Pateley in the Large Village.

Harrogate has a long track-record of success in the competition and picked up a gold for its beautiful bedding and basket displays and superb parks and green spaces including “jewel in the crown” Valley Gardens. Horticap’s horticultural training scheme for adults with learning disabilities was also praised.

Pateley Bridge, in the heart of Nidderdale, wowed judges with its eye-catching containers on the high street and project to improve the landscaping around the catholic church.

Finalists are judged not only on their floral displays but environmental and community efforts. Each was visited by a pair of RHS judges over a fortnight from the end of July.

Darren Share, Chair of the RHS Britain in Bloom judges, said: "Congratulations to all of this year’s UK finalists. It’s incredibly humbling to hear about the huge efforts they’ve invested in making our villages, towns and cities greener places to live, work and visit.

"This makes a tremendous difference locally but has a wider impact too. Gardeners are increasingly having to respond to the changing climate, declining pollinator numbers and plastic waste and more communities are galvanizing people around these issues to bring about positive change."

Small City

Category winner: Derry, Ulster. Gold.

Other awards:

Harrogate, Yorkshire. Gold.

Kirkcaldy, Keep Scotland Beautiful. Silver Gilt.

Loughborough, East Midlands. Gold.​

Rugby, Heart of England. Silver Gilt.

Large Village

Category winner: Bridge of Earn, Keep Scotland Beautiful. Gold.

Other awards:

Catterall, North West. Silver Gilt.

Cullybackey, Ulster. Gold.

Curry Rivel, South West. Silver Gilt.

Pateley Bridge, Yorkshire. Gold.

Titchfield, South. Silver Gilt.