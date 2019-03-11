Harrogate and North Yorkshire council to meet over bus service concerns

Representatives of Harrogate Borough Council will meet with their county counterparts to convey concerns about a lack of bus services in some parts of the district.

And if discussions between the two authorities are "positive", the pair will then arrange to meet with Harrogate's two relevant bus companies to discuss the issues with them directly.

Cabinet member for sustainable transport, Phil Ireland, outlined these actions the council would take to address bus provision at March's full meeting of council.

It comes after Councillors Pat Marsh and Chris Aldred moved a notice of motion at council's December meeting, urging the council to "urgently call a meeting with NYCC to discuss the loss and development of vital bus services within Harrogate District”.

Following that, Coun Marsh and Coun Aldred met with Coun Ireland to explain in-depth the issues relating to bus services, as well as pressing for a council-led, joint initiative between Harrogate council and the county to lobby relevant operators to reroute some services.

Among the specific concerns relayed were accessibility issues for residents trying to access healthcare in the area between Knaresborough Road and Hookstone Chase, as well as a perceived "imbalance" between the volume of services operating on Knaresborough Road and other residential areas.

While bus service routes and supply isn't a responsibility of the council, there was a "shared agreement" that the concerns raised are important, and that Harrogate council should work with partners to promote improvements and offer constructive suggestions for improvement, according to the report.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter