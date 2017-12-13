Harrogate and Knaresborough MP’s Christmas card competition winner announced

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, will be using a design created a Harrogate school pupil for his Christmas e-card.

Louisa Stokes, a pupil at Western Primary School, had her design chosen from hundreds submitted by local school children in response to Mr Jones’s ‘Create a Christmas e-card for your MP’ competition.

The competition has run for each of the last seven years and it is the first time that a pupil from Western Primary School has won.

Louisa’s e-card will be sent to local groups and constituents.

Andrew said: “This competition always feels like the start of Christmas to me. There were hundreds of designs entered and it was clear that a lot of effort had been put in to them by the pupils. Louisa’s design was colourful, creative and full of Christmas cheer, the judges were very impressed and I know that the recipients will be too.”

Louisa was awarded a framed copy of her Christmas card. Each primary school that entered had a ‘local winner’ and every child who submitted an entry received a special certificate personally signed by Mr Jones.