Harrogate and Knaresborough fire crews tackle large barn fire in Huby
Fire crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough joined their West Yorkshire colleagues to tackle a large barn fire in Huby on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews were called to a fire in a barn containing straw measuring approximately 25m x 25m at 1.55pm
In total, four fire appliances from Harrogate, Knaresborough and West Yorkshire attended.
Crews used 45mm jets and hose reels jets to extinguish the blaze.
A little later in the day, at 6.36pm, crews from Ripon, Bedale and Leyburn attended a report of a fire in a cafe kitchen at Ilton.
Crews used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus, a foam extinguisher, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to tackle the fire, the cause is believed to be accidental.