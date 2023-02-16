News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Harrogate and Knaresborough fire crews tackle large barn fire in Huby

Fire crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough joined their West Yorkshire colleagues to tackle a large barn fire in Huby on Wednesday afternoon.

By Louise Perrin
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 9:08am
The barn fire at Huby (Image: Harrogate Fire Station/Twitter)
The barn fire at Huby (Image: Harrogate Fire Station/Twitter)

Crews were called to a fire in a barn containing straw measuring approximately 25m x 25m at 1.55pm

In total, four fire appliances from Harrogate, Knaresborough and West Yorkshire attended.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crews used 45mm jets and hose reels jets to extinguish the blaze.

In total, four appliances attended the incident (Image: Harrogate Fire Station/Twitter)
Most Popular

A little later in the day, at 6.36pm, crews from Ripon, Bedale and Leyburn attended a report of a fire in a cafe kitchen at Ilton.

Crews used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus, a foam extinguisher, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to tackle the fire, the cause is believed to be accidental.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Always time for a photo op when the work is done! (Image: Harrogate Fire Station/Twitter)
HarrogateKnaresboroughWest YorkshireBedale