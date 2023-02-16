The barn fire at Huby (Image: Harrogate Fire Station/Twitter)

Crews were called to a fire in a barn containing straw measuring approximately 25m x 25m at 1.55pm

In total, four fire appliances from Harrogate, Knaresborough and West Yorkshire attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews used 45mm jets and hose reels jets to extinguish the blaze.

In total, four appliances attended the incident (Image: Harrogate Fire Station/Twitter)

A little later in the day, at 6.36pm, crews from Ripon, Bedale and Leyburn attended a report of a fire in a cafe kitchen at Ilton.

Crews used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus, a foam extinguisher, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to tackle the fire, the cause is believed to be accidental.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad