Harrogate and District Volunteering Oscars: Nominate an unsung hero today

Readers have little over three weeks left to nominate an extraordinary individual or group for a Harrogate and District Volunteering Oscar.

Over the past 10 years, the Harrogate and District Volunteering Oscars have recognised the contribution of more than 3,000 volunteers.

The awards are an annual celebration of dozens of unsung heroes from across our district.

The categories for this year’s awards include: young volunteer of the year; care volunteer of the year; community volunteer of the year; environment volunteer of the year; sports volunteer; volunteering team of the year; new volunteer of the year; trustee of the year; organisation of the year; volunteer of the year; lifetime volunteer; corporate engagement, and unsung hero awards for Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Boroughbridge, and Nidderdale.

A new award for volunteer team of the year has been introduced for the first time this year - recognising a group of volunteers who have worked together over the past 12 months.

The awards will also recognise charities and community groups who are celebrating milestones.

The Volunteering Oscars were devised by the former Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, John Fox. John’s theme for his mayoral year was volunteering.

John Fox said: “This year we celebrate the 11th Volunteering Oscars Awards. I would like to thank those organisations and businesses that have supported the Volunteering Oscars from the beginning. They would not have been possible without the fantastic support of David Ritson and his team at the Old Swan Hotel.

“The continued support of Harrogate and Ripon Centres for Voluntary Service (HARCVS) and The Harrogate Advertiser series and Jean MacQuarrie has ensured that the Oscars have gone from strength to strength. And Orb Community Enterprises provide the lighting and sound at the Awards.

“Orb is a community arts organisation based in Knaresborough that promotes improved well-being and better life opportunities for those experiencing or are vulnerable to poor mental health. I am personally very grateful to them all for all of their support.”

This year’s awards ceremony will be held on November 2 at the Old Swan Hotel, starting at 7pm. Readers can nominate online at www.harcvs.org.uk. Nominations close at 9pm on October 8.

If you would prefer to fill in a paper nomination form, contact John Fox: email volunteeroscars1@gmail.com or call 01423 540541.