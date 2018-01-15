Harrogate Advertiser Series Cafe of the Year 2018 - Pick your favourite

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a café or tea room and everyone has their favourite.

Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas. Maybe you love the friendly staff, the quaint surroundings, or the fact that it’s so much more than a café or tea room.

With your nominations we will draw up a shortlist of cafés that will compete for the title of Harrogate Advertiser Series Café of the Year 2018.

So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten by picking your favourite from this list:

01 Bean & Bud, 14 Commercial Street, Harrogate

02 Cafe Prego, 18 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate

03 Cafe Rita, 15a Bower Street, Harrogate

04 Christian’s Cafe Bistro, Leeds Road, Pannal, Harrogate

05 Filmore & Union, 61 Market Place, Wetherby

06 Honey Bee’s At Hannah’s, 10 Castlegate, Knaresborough

07 Indulge Hornbeam, Hornbeam Park, Hookstone Road, Harrogate

08 Just-Delicious, 9-10 Kings Close, Pateley Bridge

09 Mamma Doreen’s, 31-33 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate

10 McQueen’s, 51 High Street, Knaresborough

11 Mrs Smith’s cafe, Unit 2, Jenny Field Drive, Harrogate

12 North Street Deli, 29 North Street, Wetherby

13 Nutrition Joe’s, Baines House, Station Parade, Harrogate

14 Palm Court Cafe, 29 Montpellier Hill, Harrogate

15 Phoenix Cafe, 2 Westgate, Wetherby

16 Riverside Cafe, 23a Waterside, Knaresborough

17 Sophie’s Coffee Shop, 1 High Street, Hampsthwaite, Harrogate

18 The Black Mulberry, 29 Waterside, Knaresborough

19 The Cafe & Bistro @ Thorp Arch, Thorp Arch Retail Park, Wetherby

20 The Harrogate Tea Rooms, 9 Westminster Arcade, Harrogate

21 The Tea Lounge, 17 Westgate, Tadcaster

22 Truffles Cafe, 22 Station Parade, Harrogate

23 Weetons Cafe, 23/24 West Park, Harrogate

24 Wise Owl Cafe, 199 High Street, Boston Spa, Wetherby

To vote, post the coupon printed in Thursday’s Advertiser (January 18) stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite café from the list.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 2, 2018. Please note: photocopied or defaced coupons, coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date will not be accepted.