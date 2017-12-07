Harrogate Advertiser Chip Shop of the Year 2017 winner revealed

Your votes have been counted and we can finally reveal the winner of the Harrogate Advertiser Series Chip Shop of the Year competition!

Readers have voted Oliver’s on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate their favourite chippy of 2017 in the popular annual contest.

Owner of Jennyfield Fisheries Chris Bishop (right) with chief fryer Chris Fleming. (1712053AM2)

Delighted owner Derek Carr said: “I’m very pleased, it’s the first time I’ve entered.

“I first started when I was 14 years old when I was working in the Wetherby Whaler.

“I took over Oliver’s in 2001 but I’d been the manager for 17 or 18 years before that.

“I have done other competitions and won them before but I didn’t expect to win it. I was delighted just to be in the top ten!

Derek Carr, owner of the winning Chip Shop Oliver's on Cold Bath Road. (1712053AM1)

“The team are really pleased too.”

The second-placed chippy as voted by our readers was Harrogate’s Jennyfield Fisheries on Grantley Drive, with Dougies of King Edward's Drive coming third.