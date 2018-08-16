Harrogate A Level results 2018: Outstanding performances at Rossett School

Rossett School has praised students for an excellent year of A-level results.

Headteacher Helen Woodcock said: “Once again, hard work has paid off for our students and we're delighted to see their success today.

Laura Houseman (A*AAB), Joanne Ho (A*AB) and Hannah Dolman (A*AA) were among Rossett's high achievers and will be studying Fashion, Veterinary Medicine and Music Journalism respectively.

"Despite the annual backdrop of national press coverage that either calls into question the rigour of examinations, or the possible compromises in pass rates, the real story in schools up and down the country is the success of individual students in achieving their personal best results.

"Most importantly, the vast majority of our students have achieved the results they needed to take the next steps in their careers, whether that's going to university or taking up offers of apprenticeship or employment. Today is a time for us to celebrate with our students and their families and to look forward to helping them plan their next steps for future success over the coming years."

Performances in traditional subjects were particularly strong, with more than 44 per cent of the results being awarded at A* or A grade in English Literature, and 40 per cent at A*/A in mathematics. A quarter of the A level grades in the sciences were also awarded A* and A grades.

Laura Bailey (ABBB) and Georgia White (BBBC) will both head to Manchester University to study History & Sociology, and Geography, respectively.

As well as strong scores for the year group, there were some outstanding individual performances. They included:

Tom Hullah who achieved A*AA and an A* in his EPQ, and has secured a place at Oxford to study chemistry.

Oliver Hall Walmsley who achieved A*A*AB, and is going to Durham to study engineering.

Laura Houseman's A*AAB allows her to take up her place at Manchester Metropolitan University to study fashion. To support her application, Laura also achieved an A in her EPQ where she produced three garments inspired by the culture of the 1960s .

Matthew Petty (AAB) will be studying Maths and Economics at Newcastle University, while Jamie Blundell (BBC) and Jamie Shakespeare (ACC) will both study Civil Engineering, at Liverpool and Salford respectively.

Hannah Dolman achieved A*AA and is pursuing her passion for music journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute.

Head Boy Arran Kennedy achieved AAA and will study Economics and Politics at Leeds University.

Joanne Ho secured her place at The Royal Veterinary College in London after achieving A*AB; fulfilling her long-held ambition to work in the field of veterinary medicine.

Having already left to take up her place on a football scholarship in the USA, Chloe Bellerby gained two Distinctions in BTEC business and BTEC science; she also achieved a C in A Level PE.

Chloe Ramsay and Ben Rothery both achieved the results they needed to take the first steps in their teaching careers.

Ms Woodcock added: "As well as the incredible hard work put in by students over the last two years, these results reflect the support they have had from teachers, staff and their friends and family.

"It's gratifying to see these achievements celebrated by the whole school community today. In a year where we have been successful in securing over £1.3 million to support improvements to the classrooms, Sports’ Centre and the building of a new Learning Resource Centre, our students’ superb outcomes are the icing on the cake."

Georgia Booth and Ella Jameson achieved the results they need for courses in Counselling & Psychology at Leeds Trinity, and Mental Health Nursing at Northumbria.