Harriers’ coffee morning

Tadcaster Harriers will hold a charity coffee and cake morning at Tadcaster Magnets Social Club on Saturday, November 17 to raise funds for York Hospital Special Care Baby Unit and Action on Pre-Eclampsia.

The event, from 10am-12.30pm, is organised by a member of the running club, Sophie Overfield, who is also running the London Marathon in April to raise funds for Action on Pre-Eclampsia.

Sophie said: ”We are really excited to be holding our first fundraising event for these charities.

“We had a really successful cake and coffee morning for our previous charity, Henshaws, earlier this year and we expect this one to be equally successful.”

Harriers chairman Mark Swinden added: “Everyone’s is welcome - whether you are interested in finding out more about the running club, or just fancy joining us for some cake, coffee and a chat.”

There will also be a raffle and auction of gifts.

Tadcaster Harriers meets on Tuesday and Thursday nights at Tadcaster Magnets for organised training sessions.