Happy faces for Comic Relief at Starbeck Primary Academy, Harrogate

Staff and pupils at Starbeck Primary academy joined hundreds of others from across the district as they dressed up for Red Nose Day, 2023.

By Sally PittsContributor
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:59 GMT
Children in fancy dress
Mr Men and Little Miss characters flooded into Starbeck Primary Academy to help raise money for Comic Relief.

Both children and adults dressed up as their favourite characters, held a red cake sale and completed Comic Relief activities all day to raise money for this great cause.By the end of the day the school had raised over £300 for the charity.

