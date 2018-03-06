Hampsthwaite coffee shop to donate a day's takings to back fight against housing developments

A coffee shop in the heart of Hampsthwaite is donating a day's takings to continue a fight against multiple housing developments in the village.

Two weeks ago, Harrogate Borough Council's (HBC) planning committee granted developers outline planning permission to build up to 39 homes at Brookfield Garth in Hampsthwaite.

At the committee meeting, a Hampsthwaite Parish Council representative said the village feels "completely under siege" from a wave of housing developments.

But a report from HBC planning officers maintained that the Brookfield Garth development is sustainable and has “significant social benefits in contributing to the council’s housing land supply."

The owner of Sophie's Coffee Shop and Bistro said she fears the village's sense of community will be lost if planning applications continue to be approved.

Sophie Jacobs will be donating all money raised from the shop's breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea service on March 12 to the Hampsthwaite Action Group, who are raising funds to challenge housing developments at four sites around the village.

Sophie said: "The village will be destroyed, the community lost and yet another beautiful part of Yorkshire will be completely ruined. The loss of this natural landscape and wildlife habitat would be devastating. Supporting the Action Group’s campaign is the least I can do to try to stop this madness."

Chairman of the Hampsthwaite Action Group, Terry Mounsey, said: "We are really grateful to everyone who has supported us so far and look forward to another successful fundraiser."

The action group has already raised funds through a village calendar, a bridge afternoon, and a Christmas coffee morning.

A statement from the group reads: "The coffee shop and bistro which opened in 2010 is itself likely to be affected if land behind Hampsthwaite High Street is developed. Breathtaking views of the Dales from the garden of the coffee shop are under threat if plans to build up to 82 new houses go ahead."